Skeldon Hospital Maternity Ward gets $3M upgrade

The Maternity Ward of the Skeldon Hospital has received a $3M (US$14,000) upgrade through a successful public-private partnership between the Public Health Ministry and the Florida-Guyana Hope Incorporated and their local counterparts Guyana-Florida Hope Incorporated.

According to a report from the Department of Information (DPI) the Ward is now fully air-conditioned and equipped with five beds, five recliners, five bedside cabinets and a private bathroom.

Mohamed Yasin, the head of the donor agency is reported as saying that the project, while initiated in January, actually got underway in March of this year. The goal, he noted, was to provide a more comfortable space and privacy for the expectant mothers who use the facility.