Ali granted another adjournment of start of fraud charges inquiry

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) presidential candidate and former housing minister Irfaan Ali has been granted another adjournment of the start of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the 19 fraud charges brought against him over the sale of state lands.

The adjournment was granted last Friday by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan based on an application by Ali’s attorney, Anil Nandlall, who noted that an application for a stay of the proceedings is currently before the Court of Appeal.

Nandlall told the court a hearing at the Court of Appeal is fixed for November 26th and as a result asked for an adjournment.