Region One residents hear from ExxonMobil on Payara plan

Residents and key stakeholders of Region One were told that even though Guyana is not producing oil as yet, it is still a significant player on the world market.

They were at the time attending the disclosure of the Payara Development Project/Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) findings at Mabaruma on Friday.

ExxonMobil’s Production Manager, Mike Ryan, in response to a question, told the gathering that based on its reserves, per capita, Guyana is one of the leading world producers. He said too that with a population of 750,000, that’s significant.

Residents also asked how the crude was being placed in the world classification, in terms of quantity and about the types of crude.