Magistrate adjourns Nandlall law reports trial pending Appeal Court ruling

Despite protests by the prosecutor, an adjournment was granted on Friday in the proceedings against former Attorney General Anil Nandlall for the alleged fraudulent conversion of law reports, pending the ruling of the Court of Appeal on whether or not he should lead his defence.

Since last November, Magistrate Fabayo Azore had ruled that a prima facie case was made out against Nandlall on the charge that he fraudulently converted over $2 million in law reports and subsequently called upon him to lead a defence to the charge. He has since challenged her ruling.

At Friday’s hearing, Magistrate Azore told the court that she had no written order that states that she cannot proceed with the matter.