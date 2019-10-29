No bail for youths accused of violent robbery -suspected of involvement in robberies near CPL venue

Three youths, charged with a violent robbery and suspected of being involved in other recent attacks, were remanded to prison last Friday.

Daniel McArthur, Shawn Inniss and K. Harris, all 18, were each charged in a city court with robbing Ethan Mootoo of two cellphones, valued at a total of $298,000, on October 17th, 2019, at Camp Street, Georgetown.

It was also alleged that some time either immediately before or after the robbery took place, they used violence toward Mootoo.

All three denied the charge.