Robbery accused’s bail revoked over new accusation

A young robbery accused had his bail revoked yesterday after being held for questioning at the Sparen-daam Police Station in relation to a similar attack.

Daniel McArthur, 18, who is currently facing multiple robbery and simple larceny charges, was yesterday remanded to prison after being questioned about his involvement in another robbery.

McArthur, who was previously granted $60,000 bail on a robbery charge and $30,000 bail on a simple larceny charge, stood before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before being transferred to Court 11 to stand trial for a simple larceny charge. It is alleged that on October 11, 2019, at North Road, Georgetown, McArthur stole a handbag and other items, valued $72,500, from Juliet Wills. The matter was adjourned until April 28.