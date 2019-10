A tattoo artist charged with illegal possession of narcotics was remanded to prison after he could not provide a fixed address to a City Court.

Twenty-five-year-old Ryan Adams pleaded not guilty to a possession of marijuana charge on Wednesday when it was read to him by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge stated that on October 22 at the Kitty Seawall, he had in his possession 18 grammes of marijuana.