Dep’t of Environment urges adoption of measures to ease transition from single-use plastics

As part of its continuing public awareness campaign in the lead up to the national ban on single use plastics in 2021, the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Environment has said strict action is needed from all stakeholders to transition to the use of reusable products, including shopping bags and water bottles, while cutting out non-essential items such as plastic straws.

“In the final analysis, the solution for combating plastic pollution is predicated on the use of alternatives to single-use plastics that are both renewable and biodegradable,” the Department said in a full-page ad published in the Guyana Chronicle newspaper on Sunday.