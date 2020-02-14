Irfaan Ali gets further adjournment of fraud trial

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) presidential candidate Irfaan Ali has been granted another adjournment to facilitate the decision of the Court of Appeal on the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the 19 fraud charges brought against him over the sale of state lands in the ‘Pradoville 2’ Housing Scheme.

The charges against Ali detail offences alleged to have occurred between the period of September 2010 and March, 2015, when he was Housing Minister, and involve house lot allocations to six former Cabinet members—former president Bharrat Jagdeo, Cabinet Secretary Dr Roger Luncheon and Ministers Priya Manickchand, Dr Jennifer Westford, Robert Persaud and Clement Rohee—along with other persons with connections to the then PPP/C government. The lots were sold at below market rates.