Breda St murder victim’s tomb violated just days after funeral

Just days after the victim of a fatal stab wound, Latoya Haywood, was laid to rest, two persons were arrested by police after they broke into her tomb minutes after 1 am yesterday at the Le Repentir Cemetery where she was buried on Sunday.

Police Commander, Edgar Thomas, stated that the two persons who were arrested were part of a company of four who were involved in the act while the two others managed to escape.

Cousin of the murdered woman, Tenisha Favorite, related to this newspaper that a resident of Princes Street woke up in the middle of the night and upon noticing persons with lights at the burial ground across from her home, called 911.