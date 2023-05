An Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice man yesterday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of his mother when he appeared before Justice Simone Morris Ramlall at the High Court in Berbice.

Totaram Lalta, was charged with the murder of his mother, Jagranie Ramotar, 77, in 2019.

On Monday a jury was empanelled at the High Court in Berbice for the commencement of the murder trial, however, Lalta yesterday opted to plead guilty to manslaughter when he appeared in court.