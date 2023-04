Terry Gajraj says President has reached out to him over concerns

Chutney and soca singer Terry Gajraj yesterday stated that President Irfaan Ali has said that he should get in touch with him directly over any concerns.

On his Facebook page, Gajraj thanked Ali for calling him a few days ago.

“We had an effusive conversation and he showed why he’s the people’s President. He empathized with me and invited me to reach out to him directly with any concerns.