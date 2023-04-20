Honour our cultural icons

Dear Editor,

Reference is drawn to recent commentaries (SN) by cultural icons Terry Gajraj and Mahadeo Shivraj about successive governments in Guyana not recognizing their contributions. Others with substantially less contributions to the nation were recognized and honoured with accolades and honorary doctorates. The present government would have appreciated their public service and voice and I am sure will make amends. Unless the government is aware of a problem worthy of consideration, it cannot act. President Ali would do the right thing.

The two cultural artists have been in the entertainment industry for several decades serving Guyana and the diaspora and as such are deserving of national honours. Sometime ago, I read a commentary presenting a similar grievance purportedly emanating from the great Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Shiv was honoured with a name and accolades, and last January he was deservingly given an honorary doctorate from UG; Clive Lloyd was also deservedly recognized at that graduation ceremony with an honorary doctorate.

Both Gajraj and Shivraj were honoured by community groups in America; the diaspora valued their contributions. They are enormously popular and made themselves available for pro bono services to benefit diaspora organizations including politicians visiting from Guyana.

The duo are outstanding entertainers and prior to now have stuck to their artistic vogue rather than use media to criticize governments to gain attention.

Terry Gajraj spoke his mind publicly and was not fearful of consequences. He, like Shivraj, are accepted as heroes for speaking out, giving voice to those who have been afraid to speak out against being wronged. These gentlemen have received recognition from the politicians of New York and the federal governments but not that of Guyana.

Both Terry Gajraj and Mahadeo Shivraj are as deserving of national honours as are others who were so recognized in the field of culture or art.

A young lady actress, recently honoured by the government as well as UG with an honorary doctorate, herself noted, she never did anything for Guyana and never returned to the country of her birth after she migrated as a child with her family to England. She was granted a royal welcome everywhere.

The Parliament was suspended to welcome her. But there has been nothing for Gajraj or Shivraj. Where is the equality? The Ali administration has pursued policies and programs benefiting every sector of the country and has recognized the role of many Guyanese. I urge him to do similarly to Gajraj, Shivraj, and other Guyanese whose contributions has not been credited.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram