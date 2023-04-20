Shocked at the magnitude of improvements in Linden

Dear Editor,

I lived in Linden for many years. On a recent visit, I was pleasantly surprised and even shocked at the magnitude of improvements in my beloved hometown. And yet, our local politicians are hesitant to accept or even acknowledge the recent developments.

Councilor Gasper’s letter yesterday in your newspaper was welcomed by many Lindeners. We are a patriotic and proud people, in our cherished Linden. And yes, we want our politicians to tell the truth, regardless of how politically helpful it may be. For this reason, Lindeners are grateful for the honesty and professionalism of Councilor Gasper.

Sincerely,

Herbert Allen