Gov’t seeking aid from ILO to bolster labour laws – Hamilton

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton announced on Thursday that the government has taken a significant step towards strengthening legislation governing the sector by seeking technical assistance from the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

He noted that they are currently reviewing aspects of the legislation and new recommendations made to strengthen the act.

“We have moved to a place where we have made a request to the ILO to give us technical assistance… in OSH [occupational safety and health] or labour and that is to be discussed. In Guyana’s case some of the recommendations are having stiff penalties going forward…” Hamilton said as he responded to questions from Stabroek News at the conclusion of the 12th CARICOM Ministers of Labour Conference held at the Guyana Marriott.