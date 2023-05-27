Independent candidate going up against PPP/C, APNU in Lodge North

Marthel Semple of the Independent Citizens for Progress will be going up against PPP/C and APNU candidates in the June 12 Local Government Elections (LGE) in Constituency Nine in the city which includes Lodge North.

Semple’s group is headed by Bobby Vieira.

Also competing in the First-Past-The-Post contest in Lodge North-Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown, are APNU representative, Kyle Solomon, and Faye Matthews, the PPP/C representative.

Stabroek News spoke with Semple and Solomon but was unable to contact Matthews.