Golden Arrowhead hoisted atop Mount Ayanganna

A 14-man patrol led by Second Lieutenants Ralph Williams, Carlon Warde and Jahreal Sproston recently concluded a climb of Mount Ayanganna where they raised the Golden Arrowhead on the summit in observance of Guyana’s 57th Independence anniversary, a release from the Guyana Defence Force said.  

