Jabour calls for accountability over Mahdia deaths

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) member and businessman, Kian Jabour, staged a protest in front of State House on Main Street yesterday, demanding that persons responsible for ensuring the safety of schools and children be held accountable for the tragic fire at Mahdia on Sunday that claimed the lives of 19.

One of his placards read: “It’s not the fire that killed our children. It’s the fact that they couldn’t escape nor had the tools to protect themselves”.

Jabour was accompanied by two persons during the protest yesterday. Jabour stated in a Facebook post that the ministers responsible for the tragedy should step down until the investigation is completed.