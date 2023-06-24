Jabour has a duty to answer the following questions which speak to his suitability to any position in our country

Dear Editor,

I thank Mr. Timothy Jonas SC, General Secretary ANUG, for his useful contribution on the hot-button Guyanese issue of the day (https://www.stabroeknews.com/2023/06/23/opinion/letters/dharamlall-the-minister-has-a-duty-to-answer-a-host-of-questions/). Unlike Minister Dharamlall, Mr. Jonas’ political colleague in ANUG, an individual named Kian Jabour, has already escaped his day in Court and I enclose a copy of the judgement issued by Honourable Justice N. Harnanan dated 27th Feb, 2023 reference 2021-HC-DEM-CIV-SOC-87. To summarize this judgement, Claimant Kian Jabour brought an action against a female Defendant for defamation (libel) allegedly committed against him and sought damages in excess of five million dollars. Kian Jabour never showed up to Court to represent his claim, hence the matter was dismissed by Hon. Justice Harnanan and Jabour was ordered to pay to the young woman costs in the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

The abuse allegations made against Kian Jabour by multiple young women are matters of public knowledge. Videos of these interactions have also been widely shared on various social media platforms. As Mr. Jonas, SC, so eloquently and enviably phrased it, I contend that Jabour, the aspiring political leader, has a duty to answer the following questions, none of which convicts for abuse, but each of which in my view speaks to his suitability to aspire to hold any position in our country:

1. Why did he summon the young female Defendant to Court and claim for damages in excess of $5M for defamation (libel) allegedly committed by the Defendant on 13th Aug, 2020 and published on the Defendant’s “Facebook” account?

2. Why did he not appear in Court to represent the action that he dragged the Defendant into, thereby also wasting the Court’s precious time?

3. Did he pay to the Defendant the costs awarded to her by 14th April, 2023 as instructed by the Court?

I again caution GS Jonas and all members of ANUG to be extremely wary of this individual Kian Jabour that they are harbouring in their fledgling political movement, lest he prove to eventually also become an officially-answerable embarrassment and liability. Jabour was recently on the frontlines of a protest against the Government for the tragic Mahdia dorm fire, seemingly and unhelpfully trying to politicize a national tragedy. So, this individual is no stranger to public and social activism. However, he has been noticeably absent from any action against or public comment on Minister Dharamlall’s saga. The radio silence from this usual suspect on this matter screams deafening and perhaps tells a story of its own.

Sincerely,

George Bulkan