Jabour, other protesters call for ministers to step down pending Mahdia fire CoI

Businessman Kian Jabour, along with other concerned citizens, yesterday staged a protest outside the Office of the President (OP) demanding that the accountable ministers of government step down until the promised Commission of Inquiry completes its probe into the fire at Mahdia on the 21st May that claimed the lives of 19 children.

The protest started about 11:27 am and lasted for more than an hour. Jabour, also a senior member of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), said that the protests will continue every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 1 pm in front of OP until the citizens’ demands are met.