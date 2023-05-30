Fifty-eight Lusignan prison inmates complete skills training

Fifty-eight inmates at the Lusignan Correctional facility recently graduated from various skills training programmes such as culinary arts, electrical insulation, carpentry and joinery, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Officer-in-charge, Senior Superinten-dent of Prisons, Deoraj Gyandat said this is in keeping with the mandate of the prison to equip inmates with the tools to successfully reintegrate into society upon completion of their sentences, adverting to a release from the Guyana Prison Service.

Officer-in-charge of Prisons’ Welfare and Corrections, Marielle Bristol-Grant, highlighted the importance of prisoners having skills that can be utilised to make a living upon their return to society. She commended the graduates for this accomplishment.