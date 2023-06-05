Prison’s agri programme bearing fruits as inmates acquire new skills

The Guyana Prison Service’s agriculture program is making great advances in its effort to rehabilitate prisoners and aid in the development of their agricultural abilities.

A GPS press release stated that there are four large scale farming initiatives underway at the Mazaruni, Lusignan, and New Amsterdam and Timehri correctional facilities. Recently, the Lusignan Prison farm harvested a quantity of corn. According to Officer-in-Charge, Senior Superintendent of Prisons, Deoraj Gyandat, besides improving the living conditions of detainees, the agriculture programme’s objective is to prepare inmates for reintegration into the larger society at the end of their sentence. Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said the overall objective is to enable inmates to consume what they produce themselves and to acquire new skills that will be useful to them when they re-enter society.