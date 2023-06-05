Cops seeking help identifying man found hanging at Houston

The police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man who was found hanging at the Houston, East Bank Demerara overhead bypass at 05:30 hrs yesterday.

According to a police press release, the man appeared to be in his 20s and might have died from suicide.

Police say the body was clad in a purple long-sleeve jersey, cream long pants and a black belt. EMTs from the Central Fire Service pronounced him dead and the body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination. No marks of violence were found and no foul play was suspected.

The Guyana Police Force is encouraging anyone who needs someone to talk to or knows anyone who is in need of immediate assistance, to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline on 223-0001, 223-0009, 600-7896 and 623-4444 and speak with a professional counsellor.