Alexander accuses GECOM of disenfranchising 10% of joint services voters

People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) Commissioner on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Vincent Alexander on Saturday levelled allegations of disenfranchisement of some 900 members of the joint services during Friday’s elections. Members of the Disciplined Services were the first to cast their votes in the Local Government Elections (LGE) at 84 ballot stations across Guyana.

At the close of ballots on Friday, it was reported by GECOM’s Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward, PPP/C Commissioner Sase Gunraj, Shaz Ally of the Citizen Initiative (TCI) and others that all went well. However, according to Alexander, 10% of joint services officers were unable to vote. Alexander told Stabroek News that on the day of voting, some 900 ranks were unable to vote due to their names not being on the list.