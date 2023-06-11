GECOM says 47% of joint services ranks voted in LGE

Just under half of the members of the joint services voted in the Local Government Election (LGE) on June 2nd.

According to the Guyana Elections Commission, there was a 47 per cent turnout this year, up from 30 per cent in 2018.

These percentages were taken from all 9,093 ranks who were expected to vote and were provided by GECOM at a press conference on Friday. The main voting is set for tomorrow. For the Guyana Defence Force, some 1,361 ballots were cast from a total of 2,684 registered voters which represents 50.7 per cent