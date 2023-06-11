Man gets four years for killing robber who attacked father -court orders father freed, says there was no evidence against him

A father and son who had pleaded guilty to the 2018 killing of 23-year-old labourer Brian Dwarka, appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon on Thursday for sentencing; but only the son was sentenced as the judge said that a review of the evidence showed that there had been no culpability on the father’s part.

Justice Kissoon was keen in pointing out that this fact was evident when the father was arrested and charged five years ago and lamented that that state of affairs “has caused this Court great unease.”

Suraj Singh and his son, Andrew Singh, were accused of murdering Dwarka on May 27th, 2018.