Sheep thief gets three-year sentence

Twenty-five-year-old Veshan Bharrat of Reliance, Essequibo Coast, appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Thursday June 08, before Magistrate Esther Sam where he was charged with Larceny of Cattle which occurred between May 28 and June 01, at Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force Corporate Communications Unit, Bharrat was charged with stealing three rams (sheep) valued $180,000, property of Ayube Hamid. The Administration of Justice Act (AJA) was applied and he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The magistrate subsequently sentenced Bharrat to three years imprisonment.