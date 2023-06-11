DPP advises inquest into Frenchman’s Backdam stabbing death – Police

The Guyana Police Force says that it has been advised that an inquest should be held into the killing of Calvin George whose body was found with stab wounds in Frenchman’s Backdam, Upper Demerara River, Region Ten, on February 24, 2023.

According to the commander of Regional Division Number Ten, Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon, no one has yet been charged with George’s death, however, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised an inquest be held into the fatal stabbing.

However, George’s sister, Omica Edwards, told the Sunday Stabroek yesterday that she has not heard from the police for quite some time. She was adamant that justice be served for what happened to her brother.