GWI in blood drive and health fair

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday attended the opening ceremony of the Health Fair and Blood Drive held at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Head office on Vlissengen Road, George-town.

A release from the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the Health Fair and Blood Drive is also being held simultaneously in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six, Seven, and Ten, and is one of many activities being hosted by GWI to commemorate its 21st Anniversary.

While delivering his remarks, Anthony credited GWI for providing better quality water supply in the last few years.