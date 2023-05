The police today said that a reward of $10m is being offered for any information that can lead to the recapture of convicted killer Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie’ who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison yesterday.

Persons with any information can contact the Police on telephone numbers: 22-56940, 2258196, 2252317, 227-1149 or the nearest Police Station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality, the police said.