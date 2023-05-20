Leaked CXC paper not to be used in computing math grade -breach occurred in Jamaica

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) yesterday said the leaked Maths paper 02 will not be used in computing the grade for the subject.

CXC yesterday said in a statement that on May 17th it launched an investigation following concerns that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics Paper 02 was leaked, prior to the administration of the examination on that day.

CXC has now concluded its investigation. It said that the security measures which have been put in place have led to it locating the country as Jamaica and the examination centre where the leak originated.