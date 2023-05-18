CXC probing report of exam breach

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) yesterday said that it is aware of the concerns that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Math Paper 02 which was written yesterday was leaked.

“This matter is of great concern to us, we have commenced our investigations and will make a definitive statement once the investigation is completed. In the meantime, candidates can rest assured that this matter is being treated with the highest urgency”, CXC said in a release.

CXC did not say in which country the breach is alleged to have occurred.