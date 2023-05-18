Anna Regina man jailed for stealing from father

A 40-year-old labourer of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast appeared virtually at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam on 16th May, 2023 to answer to the charge that was laid against him.

Tulsiram Persaud called ‘Naresh’ was charged with the offence of Larceny in Dwelling House, Contrary to Section 187 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

It is alleged that between April 13th 2023 and April 15th 2023, at Lot 70 Para Street, Anna Regina the offence was committed on his 72-year-old father, Earl Persaud.

The accused pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.