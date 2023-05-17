Police seeking two over financial crimes

The police yesterday issued a bulletin for two persons who are wanted for questioning in relation to money laundering and financial crimes in Guyana.

The bulletin was issued by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Bulletins were issued for Riaz Ally, 39, and Jennifer Maria Ally nee Ramnaraine, 29. Their last known address is Lot 9 Block CC, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

The police said that if anyone has seen or has information about the whereabouts of the two persons, to contact SOCU on 225-3079, 225-3084, or the nearest police station.