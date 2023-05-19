Couple named in SOCU bulletin turn selves in

One day after the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) issued a wanted bulletin for a Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara couple in relation to money laundering, the couple yesterday morning turned themselves in with their attorney, Bernard Da Silva.

The Unit had issued a wanted bulletin on Wednesday for the couple in relation to money laundering and financial crimes in Guyana.

Da Silva told reporters that it is ironic that SOCU issued a wanted bulletin for the couple as they were prime witnesses in another money laundering matter in February. He added that it is surprising that they are now considered suspects.