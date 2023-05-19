Advanced treatment for clubfoot closer

The Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC) in partnership with the Ministry of Health and MiracleFeet, a US-based organisation, will embark on a three-day training programme to implement Phase II of a national programme for the treatment of Clubfoot in Guyana, using the Ponseti Method.

A release yesterday from the centre said that the training will be held from May 23 – 25, 2023.

The release said that the Ponseti Method is an economical and largely non-surgical method of treatment for children with clubfoot, a birth defect which causes one or both feet to turn inwards or upwards and is a leading cause of physical disability.