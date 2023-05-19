Guyana News

Man held after 18 lbs ganja found on Hunter St

Anthony Oscar Wilson
Anthony Oscar Wilson
By

On Wednesday,  17th of May 2023, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers conducted an operation at 101 Hunter Street, Albouystown, Georgetown and intercepted 18 lbs of ganja on a shop.

Anthony Oscar Wilson, 41 years of the above-mentioned address, was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters with the suspected narcotic.

The narcotic tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 18 lbs. (8.2 kg) with a street value of approximately $2.5m, a release from CANU said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Trending