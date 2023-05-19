Man held after 18 lbs ganja found on Hunter St

On Wednesday, 17th of May 2023, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers conducted an operation at 101 Hunter Street, Albouystown, Georgetown and intercepted 18 lbs of ganja on a shop.
Anthony Oscar Wilson, 41 years of the above-mentioned address, was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters with the suspected narcotic.
The narcotic tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 18 lbs. (8.2 kg) with a street value of approximately $2.5m, a release from CANU said.
Investigations are ongoing.