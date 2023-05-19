Guyana News

PAHO equipment to boost maternal, neonatal care in hinterland

One of the pieces of equipment donated
One of the pieces of equipment donated
By

Rural and hinterland health centres were given a boost with the donation of equipment from the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO).

A release from the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday stated that on Wednesday, it received a total of forty-four pieces of equipment from PAHO/WHO to aid in the strengthening of the Maternal, Adolescent and Neonatal Health and Immunization Programme. The items, which were handed over in a  ceremony at the ministry’s Central Supply Unit (CSU Bond), located in Kingston, were funded by the Global Affairs Canada Project – Improved Health of Women and Adolescent Girls in Situations of Vulnerability (2021 – 2025).

Trending