PAHO equipment to boost maternal, neonatal care in hinterland

Rural and hinterland health centres were given a boost with the donation of equipment from the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO).
A release from the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday stated that on Wednesday, it received a total of forty-four pieces of equipment from PAHO/WHO to aid in the strengthening of the Maternal, Adolescent and Neonatal Health and Immunization Programme. The items, which were handed over in a ceremony at the ministry’s Central Supply Unit (CSU Bond), located in Kingston, were funded by the Global Affairs Canada Project – Improved Health of Women and Adolescent Girls in Situations of Vulnerability (2021 – 2025).