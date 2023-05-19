Ganja found in transport company’s snack box

Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers acting on information received, conducted a search operation on Wednesday at an interior transportation service company, which led to the discovery of a quantity of suspected cannabis concealed in a box containing packs of snacks.
A release from CANU yesterday said that the suspected narcotic was confiscated and transported to CANU Headquarters, where it tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 6.3 lbs. (2.85 kg) with a street value of approximately $1m.
Investigations are ongoing.