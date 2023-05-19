Women lawyers deplore AG’s attack on magistrate

The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) yesterday strongly condemned an attack by Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC on a member of the magistracy but he yesterday defended his right to criticise her ruling.

In a statement, the GAWL said its focus is premised on its motto “Women supporting justice and equality” and as such it felt compelled to address any attacks on the members of the Judiciary.

It said that it has noted comments in the media made by the Attorney General regarding a ruling in a matter made by Magistrate Leron Daly.