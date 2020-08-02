Women lawyers condemn attacks on judiciary, practitioners

The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) has condemned attacks on the judiciary, judicial officers and female attorneys stemming from court cases related to Guyana’s March 2nd polls.

“[The] GAWL’s focus is premised on its motto “Women Supporting Justice and Equality” and not on political issues. However, we feel compelled to address these attacks which have not gone unnoticed,” it said in a statement issued on Friday, while noting that the attacks stem from recent matters related to the elections that have been adjudicated by the courts.

The GAWL reminded that these persons are carrying out their functions in accordance with the offices held and in execution of their professional duties. As a result, it said the making of disparaging remarks and attacks, personal or otherwise, have the potential for making these persons and offices become subject to ridicule, engender disdain and, also may cause a weakening of public confidence in the judicial system. “It has been observed that statements made were disingenuous, malicious and on occasions ethnically motivated. These statements have been published, uttered and communicated through various platforms, and have specifically targeted female attorneys-at-law and judicial officers in the due exercise of their duty,” it pointed out.