The second payment for Guyana’s oil and gas royalties has been deposited in the Natural Resources Fund (NRF), according to Finance Minister Winston Jordan.

A Department of Public Information (DPI) report said that Jordan on Thursday confirmed that the payment of US$3,698,152.63 ($774,721,556.68) was received on schedule and deposited in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York account.

The second royalty payment will be added to the over US$90 million already in the NRF.