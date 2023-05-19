West Ruimveldt man remanded over assault of police officer

Thirty-one-year-old Quincy Letlow, of Lot 13 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on May 17, before Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus where he pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer with intent to prevent lawful apprehension after being identified as a suspect in a robbery.

It is alleged that on May 13, at about 22:30 hours, the virtual complainant, Andy Peremo, a Venezuelan national, was standing on Brickdam in front of Demico House. His father was standing about 30 feet away from him. The robber approached Peremo requesting a phone call, but he (Peremo) stood looking at him for at least thirty seconds as he did not understand what the defendant was saying because of the language barrier.