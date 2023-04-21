CANU seizes $11.5m of `Creepy’ in Tuschen raid

On Wednesday, the Custom Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) seized a quantity of cannabis at Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, with a street value of $11.5 million.

A CANU press release stated that on Wednesday CANU officers conducted an operation at Tuschen which led to the discovery of 23 brick-like parcels suspected to contain cannabis.

The suspected narcotic was tested and weighed, and it was confirmed to be cannabis (an imported variety known as ‘Creepy’) with a total weight of 24.8 kg (63 pounds) and a street value of approximately $11.5 million.