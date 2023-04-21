Home Affairs PS’s phone confiscated by US authorities

The mobile phone of Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas was recently taken by the authorities in the US while she was in transit to China, two sources close to the government confirmed yesterday.

Stabroek News was unable to contact Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on the matter. The newspaper also made several attempts to contact Thomas on her phone to no avail. There has been no word from the government on this matter.

The sources say the taking of the phone would have to be explained by Thomas and the government.