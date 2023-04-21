Eid-ul-Fitr to be observed today

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) last evening declared that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed today, signifying the end of Ramadan.

In a statement, the CIOG said that the crescent to commence the month of Shawwal 1444 AH was looked for after sunset yesterday and that reports received locally and regionally confirmed that the moon was sighted.

“The CIOG has accepted these reports and has declared the commencement of the month of Shawaal and Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday, 21st April, 2023”, the statement said.

The CIOG wished the entire Muslim community Eid Mubarak.