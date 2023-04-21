Fisher charged with murdering Lusignan man

Karamchan Mukunauth, a 39 year-old fisherman of Latchman Singh Housing Scheme, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara was on Thursday charged with the murder of a man.

Mukunauth appeared at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the charge and remanded to prison until 2023-05-25.

On Monday morning Mukunauth allegedly stabbed 28 year-old Abdool Javid Razack, of Lot 72 Lusignan Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara to death during a confrontation.