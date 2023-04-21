Former Region 10 official dies after Bee Hive crash

Former Vice Chairman for Region Ten, Byron Lewis died on Wednesday night following a crash on the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The accident which claimed the life of the 78-year-old Lewis of Kwakwani Village, Region Ten occurred when a speeding motorcar overtook another vehicle and crashed into Byron’s motorcar. The police have said that the driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.

According to a police report, a 48-year-old mechanic of Kwakwani Village, Ronis Lewis, owner and driver of motor car, PKK 3124, told investigators that about 20:00 hours, he was towing motor car PPP 5769 with Byron Lewis behind the wheel, while proceeding east along the Bee Hive Public Road, when he observed the motor car with licence number PJJ 8978 proceeding west at a fast rate, driven by its owner, Beesham Persaud, a 33-year-old carpenter of Hope Lowlands, East Coast Demerara.