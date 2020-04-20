Four inmates escape from Lusignan Prison holding bay

A search is underway for four inmates who escaped from the holding bay of the Lusignan Prison last night.

This was confirmed today by Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels.

The escapees have been identified as Anthony Padmore ,26; Kenraul Perez, 26; Sasnarine Bisnauth, 24 and Ganesh Dhanraj, 32.

Two of the four escapees: Perez and Dhanraj were on remand for murder.

The other two, Padmore and Bisnauth was charged with trafficking in cannabis and robbery and armed robbery, respectively.

The details of the escaped prisoners are as follows:

Particulars for Escapes Prisoners

Name : Anthony Padmore

Registration Number : G 160/2020

Age : 26 years

Offence : Trafficking in Cannabis

Sentence : 03 years

Date of Admission : 2020-02-28

Address : Ogle Street Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara

Next-of-kin : Juliet Cameron (mother)

Lot 27 Juicetown, Berbice

Cell Numbers 693-426

Hubbie (brother)

Ogle Street Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara

Cell Numbers 689-9399

EPDR : 2022-02-28

FDR : 2023-02-27

Name : Kenraul Perez

Registration Number : GU 98/2020

Age : 26 years

Offence : Murder

Sentence : Nil

Date of Admission : 2020-01-24

Address : Mabaruma, North West District

Next-of-kin : Kendall Perez (father)

Timehri

Cell Numbers 673-3066

EPDR : Nil

FDR : Nil

Name : Sasnarine Bisnauth

Registration Number : GU 12/2020

Age : 24 years

Offence : a. Robbery, b. Armed Robbery, c. Robbery

Sentence : Nil

Date of Admission : 2020-01-06

Address : Lot 22, Tuschen Housing Scheme,

West Coast Demerara

Next-of-kin : Bibi Inshanal (mother)

Lot 9, Anna Catherina

West Coast Demerara

EPDR : Nil

FDR : Nil

Name : Ganesh Dhanraj

Registration Number : GU 544/2017

Age : 32 years

Offence : Murder

Sentence : Nil

Date of Admission : 2017-04-11

Address : Façade, Parika, West Coast

West Coast Demerara

Next-of-kin : Pearl Perrier (mother) Parika

EPDR : Nil

FDR : Nil