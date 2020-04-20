Four inmates escape from Lusignan Prison holding bay

A search is underway for four inmates who escaped from the holding bay of the Lusignan Prison last night.
This was confirmed today by Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels.
The escapees have been identified as Anthony Padmore ,26; Kenraul Perez, 26; Sasnarine Bisnauth, 24 and Ganesh Dhanraj, 32.
Two of the four escapees: Perez and Dhanraj were on remand for murder.
The other two, Padmore and Bisnauth was charged with trafficking in cannabis and robbery and armed robbery, respectively.
The details of the escaped prisoners are as follows:
Particulars for Escapes Prisoners
Name : Anthony Padmore
Registration Number : G 160/2020
Age : 26 years
Offence : Trafficking in Cannabis
Sentence : 03 years
Date of Admission : 2020-02-28
Address : Ogle Street Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara
Next-of-kin : Juliet Cameron (mother)
Lot 27 Juicetown, Berbice
Cell Numbers 693-426
Hubbie (brother)
Ogle Street Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara
Cell Numbers 689-9399
EPDR : 2022-02-28
FDR : 2023-02-27
Name : Kenraul Perez
Registration Number : GU 98/2020
Age : 26 years
Offence : Murder
Sentence : Nil
Date of Admission : 2020-01-24
Address : Mabaruma, North West District
Next-of-kin : Kendall Perez (father)
Timehri
Cell Numbers 673-3066
EPDR : Nil
FDR : Nil
Name : Sasnarine Bisnauth
Registration Number : GU 12/2020
Age : 24 years
Offence : a. Robbery, b. Armed Robbery, c. Robbery
Sentence : Nil
Date of Admission : 2020-01-06
Address : Lot 22, Tuschen Housing Scheme,
West Coast Demerara
Next-of-kin : Bibi Inshanal (mother)
Lot 9, Anna Catherina
West Coast Demerara
EPDR : Nil
FDR : Nil
Name : Ganesh Dhanraj
Registration Number : GU 544/2017
Age : 32 years
Offence : Murder
Sentence : Nil
Date of Admission : 2017-04-11
Address : Façade, Parika, West Coast
West Coast Demerara
Next-of-kin : Pearl Perrier (mother) Parika
EPDR : Nil
FDR : Nil