PPP rejects Nagamootoo limiting of recount hours

The opposition PPP last night condemned the proposed limiting of hours for the recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections by de facto Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and also flayed his contention that observers entering the country for the process will have to be quarantined for two weeks.

GECOM was told by Nagamootoo on Saturday that its recount of the votes for the general elections must not extend into the COVID-19 curfew period from 6 pm to 6 am and that any persons coming into the country for the process would have to be quarantined for two weeks at a government institution.

Nagamootoo’s disclosure of his advice to GECOM Chair Claudette Singh was contained in his `My Turn’ column in yesterday’s state-owned Guyana Chronicle. Given the importance of the information it is unclear why it was revealed first in his column and not by way of a press release to the public from the National Covid-19 Task Force (NCTF) or from GECOM.